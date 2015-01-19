Pink Floyd, Foo Fighters among top streams

Pink Floyd’s The Endless River is the most played album on streaming service Tidal, it’s been announced.

It’s listened to more than other artist across the world in a list including Ed Sheeran, Bill Frisell, TV On The Radio and Royksopp. Foo Fighters, who released Sonic Highways last year, is the eighth most popular stream on the pay service.

Floyd also feature heavily in the top played tracks on Tidal, which offers high fidelity streaming along with high definition music videos for £19.99 a month.

Things Left Unsaid, It’s What We Do, Ebb And Flow and Sum are in the top 20 most played songs, while Dave Grohl and co’s Something From Nothing and Congregation from their 8th studio outing also feature in the top 20.

Pink Floyd broke records with their final album last year. It was the most pre-ordered release in the history of retailer Amazon, while Allons-y (1) was named the most viral ever on Spotify. The album also entered the UK charts at no.1, coming ahead of Sonic Highways and Queen’s Queen Forever.

Tidal: Top 20 Most Played Albums

Pink Floyd - The Endless River 2. Ed Sheeran - X 3. Bill Frisell - Guitar In The Space Age 4. D’Angelo And The Vanguard - Black Messiah 5. Royksopp - The Inevitable End 6. TV On The Radio - Seeds 7. Kiasmos - Kiasmos 8. Foo Fighters - Sonic Highways 9. Distance, Light & Sky - Casting Nets 10. Hans Zimmer - Interstellar soundtrack 11. Run The Jewels - Run The Jewels 2 12. GoGo Penguin - v2.0 13. She & Him - Classics 14. Sam Smith - In The Lonely Hour 15. J. Cole - 2014 Forest Hills Drive 16. Beck - Morning Phase 17. Annie Lennox - Nostalgia 18. Daft Punk - Random Access Memories 19. The New Basement Tapes - Lost On The River 20. Daniel Lanois - Flesh and Machine

Tidal: Top 20 Most Played Tracks