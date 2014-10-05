Pink Floyd issue 3rd album teaser

Pink Floyd have issued another brief clip from upcoming album The Endless River, this time focusing on David Gilmour’s guitar work.

The third snippet from the follow-up to 1993’s The Division Bell follows previous brief releases. The first featured the guitar section, while the second centred on the late Rick Wright’s keyboards.

Gilmour said of the album: “We listened to over 20 hours of the three of us playing together and selected the music we wanted to work on. Over the last year we’ve added new parts, re-recorded others and generally harnessed studio technology to make a 21st century Pink Floyd album.”

The Endless River will be issued as a four-sided recording and launches on November 10.

Tracklist

Side 1

Things Left Unsaid 2. It’s What We Do 3. Ebb And Flow

Side 2

Sum 2. Skins 3. Unsung 4. Anisina

Side 3

The Lost Art Of Conversation 2. On Noodle Street 3. Night Light 4. Allons-y (1) 5. Autumn ’68 6. Allons-y (2) 7. Talkin’ Hawkin’

Side 4