Pink Floyd launch 2nd album teaser

By Louder  

Hear another brief clip from The Endless River, focusing on Rick Wright’s keyboards

Pink Floyd have released a second brief teaser for The Endless River, their first album in two decades.

While the first clip centred on a guitar section, the latest one focuses on the keyboards of late member Rick Wright.

The follow-up to 1993’s The Division Bell is set for launch on November 10. Mainly an instrumental work, it’s designed to be experienced as a four-sided double-vinyl release, and the tracks are presented that way even on other formats.

Mainman David Gilmour has said the album is a tribute to Wright, who died in 2008, adding: “With Rick gone – and with him, the chance of ever doing it again – it feels right that these revisited and reworked tracks should be made available as part of our repertoire.”

Tracklist

Side 1

  1. Things Left Unsaid

  2. It’s What We Do

  3. Ebb And Flow

Side 2

  1. Sum

  2. Skins

  3. Unsung

  4. Anisina

Side 3

  1. The Lost Art Of Conversation

  2. On Noodle Street

  3. Night Light

  4. Allons-y (1)

  5. Autumn’68

  6. Allons-y (2)

  7. Talkin’ Hawkin’

Side 4

  1. Calling

  2. Eyes To Pearls

  3. Surfacing

  4. Louder Than Words

