Pink Floyd launch 2nd album teaser

Pink Floyd have released a second brief teaser for The Endless River, their first album in two decades.
While the first clip centred on a guitar section, the latest one focuses on the keyboards of late member Rick Wright.
The follow-up to 1993’s The Division Bell is set for launch on November 10. Mainly an instrumental work, it’s designed to be experienced as a four-sided double-vinyl release, and the tracks are presented that way even on other formats.
Mainman David Gilmour has said the album is a tribute to Wright, who died in 2008, adding: “With Rick gone – and with him, the chance of ever doing it again – it feels right that these revisited and reworked tracks should be made available as part of our repertoire.”
Tracklist
Side 1
Things Left Unsaid
It’s What We Do
Ebb And Flow
Side 2
Sum
Skins
Unsung
Anisina
Side 3
The Lost Art Of Conversation
On Noodle Street
Night Light
Allons-y (1)
Autumn’68
Allons-y (2)
Talkin’ Hawkin’
Side 4
Calling
Eyes To Pearls
Surfacing
Louder Than Words