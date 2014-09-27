Pink Floyd launch 2nd album teaser

Pink Floyd have released a second brief teaser for The Endless River, their first album in two decades.

While the first clip centred on a guitar section, the latest one focuses on the keyboards of late member Rick Wright.

The follow-up to 1993’s The Division Bell is set for launch on November 10. Mainly an instrumental work, it’s designed to be experienced as a four-sided double-vinyl release, and the tracks are presented that way even on other formats.

Mainman David Gilmour has said the album is a tribute to Wright, who died in 2008, adding: “With Rick gone – and with him, the chance of ever doing it again – it feels right that these revisited and reworked tracks should be made available as part of our repertoire.”

Tracklist

Side 1

Things Left Unsaid It’s What We Do Ebb And Flow

Side 2

Sum Skins Unsung Anisina

Side 3

The Lost Art Of Conversation On Noodle Street Night Light Allons-y (1) Autumn’68 Allons-y (2) Talkin’ Hawkin’

Side 4