Pink Floyd album is emotional, says David Gilmour

Pink Floyd’s David Gilmour has described the band’s first album in 20 years as “emotional and evocative.”

The Endless River, a tribute to late keyboardist Rick Wright, will be released on November 10. It consists mainly of material created during sessions for 1993’s The Division Bell.

Gilmour tells Uncut: “To me, it’s very evocative and emotional in a lot of moments. And listening to all the stuff made me regret Rick’s passing all over again.

“This is the last chance someone will get to hear him playing along with us on that way he did.”

Drummer Nick Mason previously said: “This record is a good way of recognising a lot of what Rick does and how his playing was at the heart of the Pink Floyd sound. Listening back to the sessions, it really brought home to me what a special player he was.”

The Endless River is mainly instrumental and it’s been designed to be listened to as a four-sided double LP.