Floyd bring back Stephen Hawking

Professor Stephen Hawking makes a guest appearance on upcoming Pink Floyd album The Endless River, according to details leaked online.

Music site Qobuz accidentally listed the record’s full credits before correcting the error – but not before it was revealed that Hawking contributed to the track Talkin’ Hawkin, which could be connected to his appearance on Keep Talking from 1994’s The Division Bell.

Mainman David Gilmour recently said The Endless River was a tribute to late keyboardist Rick Wright, who died in 2008. Now it’s confirmed he’s credited as writer or co-writer on 12 of the record’s 18 songs.

In addition, Gilmour is confirmed as lead singer on Louder Than Words, one of the few titles to include a full vocal presence. He’s also listed as backing vocalist on three other numbers.

He recently confirmed most of the music was based on work left incomplete from The Division Bell sessions, saying: “We listened to over 20 hours of us playing together. Over the last year we’ve added new parts, re-recorded others and generally harnessed studio technology to make a 21st century Pink Floyd album.”

The Endless River is released on November 10. It’s available for pre-order now.

Tracklist

Side 1

Things Left Unsaid It’s What We Do Ebb And Flow

Side 2

Sum Skins Unsung Anisina

Side 3

The Lost Art Of Conversation On Noodle Street Night Light Allons-y (1) Autumn ’68 Allons-y (2) Talkin’ Hawkin

Side 4