Pink Floyd drummer Nick Mason honoured in New Year

Pink Floyd drummer Nick Mason has been awarded a CBE (Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire, to give it its full title), in the Queen's New Year's Honours List, for "services to music".

It caps an extraordinary year for Mason, who returned to active duty with his new outfit Saucerful Of Secrets in the summer. The band, who also feature Guy Pratt and Gary Kemp, toured the UK to much acclaim in September. They will also head out for North American and European dates in April next year.

Mason helped form Pink Floyd back in 1965 and remains the only band member to appear on every Pink Floyd album. He has also been a noted producer, working with the likes of Robert Wyatt, Gong, Steve Hillage and The Damned. A boxed set of Mason's solo work, Unattended Luggage, was released in August.