Pink Floyd bassist Guy Pratt features on poignant new Pure Reason Revolution single Betrayal

UK prog quartet Pure Reason Revolution have shared a video for their brand new single, Betrayal, which you can watch in full below. The track features an appearance from Pink Floyd/Saucerful Of Secrets bassist Guy Pratt wh features on seven of the album's eight tracks.

Betrayal is taken from the band's upcoming album, Coming Up To Consciousness, and which will be released through InsideOut Music on September 6. The new album sees main members Jon Courtney and Greg Jong now joined by vocalist Annicke Shireen, known for her work with Heilung and also drummer Ravi Kesavaram of My Vitriol.

The song was inspired by feelings Counteey encountered following the passing of the family's pet dog.

"My daughter says whenever we see a white butterfly it’s Dennis visiting us, ‘and your soul it passes by still’.," Courtney explains. "I felt such guilt after having him put down, it’s taken two years to accept it was the right thing to do at that time. ‘not built to feel you death’, highlights how one can think you’re prepared for such an event but then you’re floored in the aftermath.

"Greg and I began this track in Portland, I brought it back to Berlin and pulled it into shape. Guy does a fab bassline, which might even see me dancing or prancing across the stage when we do it live! Hope you enjoy this one."

Coming Up To Consciousness will be available as a limited CD+DVD digipak (featuring 5.1 Surround Sound and High Resolution Stereo Mixes), a standard CD jewelcase, as well as a gatefold ReVinyl LP (recycled vinyl), and digitally in both stereo and Dolby Atmos.

Pre-order Coming Up To Consciousness.

Prog Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Prog, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors