Pillow Queens announce debut album In Waiting

Pillow Queens have today announced details of their debut studio album.

The Dublin outfit will launch In Waiting on September 25 through Pillow Queens Records – and to mark the announcement Pamela Connolly, Sarah Corcoran, Rachel Lyons and Cathy McGuinness have released a video for the their new single Handsome Wife.

The band say: “Handsome Wife begins with a glimpse into an emotional homecoming, one that intensifies and romanticises the seemingly insignificant. Throughout, the mundane but tender moments are held up and deified, paying reverence to the ease in which a love can thrive outside the realms of tradition.

“The song continuously references structures and rituals that were once out of reach, but are now within our grasp. In spite of this Handsome Wife affirms that they pale in comparison to the communities we’ve built ourselves.”

The Kate Dolan-directed video can be watched below.

Pillow Queens formed in 2016 and have released two demo EPs and toured with artists including Idles and Pussy Riot.

In Waiting is now available to pre-order from the band’s online store.

Pillow Queens: In Waiting

1. Holy Show

2. Child Of Prague

3. Handsome Wife

4. HowDoILook

5. Liffey

6. A Dog’s Life

7. Gay Girls

8. Harvey

9. Brothers

10. Donaghmede