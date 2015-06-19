Pierce The Veil unveil The Divine Zero

Pierce The Veil have made their single The Divine Zero available to stream and buy.

The song is from the Californian band’s as-yet-untitled upcoming fourth album.

Singer Vic Fuentes says: “This first single, The Divine Zero, goes out to all of our incredibly supportive fans out there who have been waiting for it. There is nothing more special to us than being able to share new music with all of you, and this is the very first glimpse into our upcoming album.

“We’re looking forward to playing this song live and singing along with all of you at the Vans Warped Tour this summer. See you at the shows.”

The track can be purchased now via digital retailers.

Guitarist Tony Perry is currently sitting out the band’s early dates on the Vans Warped Tour as he recovers from a collapsed lung, torn shoulder, broken sternum and three broken ribs he sustained in a mountain bike accident.

Jun 19: Pomona Fairplex, CA

Jun 20: Mountain View Shoreline Amphitheatre, CA

Jun 21: Ventura County Fairgrounds, CA

Jun 23: Mesa Qual Run park, AZ

Jun 24: Albuquerque Isleta Amptiheater, NM

Jun 25: Oklahoma City Remington Park, OK

Jun 26: Houston NRG Park, TX

Jun 27: Dallas Gexa Energy Pavilion, TX

Jun 28: San Antonio AT&T Center, TX

Jul 01: Nashville Tennessee State Fairgrounds, TN

Jul 02: Atlanta Aaron’s Ampitheatre, GA

Jul 03: St Petersburg Vinoy Park, FL

Jul 05: Orlando Tinker Field, FL

Jul 06: Jacksonville Tailgaters Festival Grounds FL

Jul 07: Charlotte PNC Music Pavilon, NC

Jul 08: Virginia Beach Farm Bureau Live, VA

Jul 09: Burgettstown First Niagara Pavilion, PA

Jul 10: Camden Susquehanna Bank Center, NJ

Jul 11: Wantagh Jones Beach Ampitheatre, NY

Jul 12: Hartford Xfinity Theatre, CT

Jul 14: Mansfield Xfinity Center, MA

Jul 15: Darien Lake Darien Center, NY

Jul 16: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH

Jul 17: Toronto Molson Canadian Ampitheatre, ON

Jul 18: Columbia Merriweather Post Pavilion, MD

Jul 19: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ

Jul 21: Scranton Pavilion, PA

Jul 23: Cuyahoga Falls Blossom Music Center, OH

Jul 24: Auburn Hills Palace Parking Lots, MI

Jul 25: Chicago First Midwest Bank Ampitheater, IL

Jul 26: Shakopee Canterbury Park, MN

Jul 27: Maryland Heights Hollywood Casino Ampitheater, MO

Jul 28: Milwaukee Marcus Ampitheatre, WI

Jul 29: Noblesville Klipsch Music Center, IN

Jul 30: Bonner Springs Cricket Wireless Ampitheater, KS

Aug 01: Salt Lake City Utah State Fairpark, UT

Aug 02: Denver Pepsi Center Parking Lot, CO

Aug 05: San Diego Qualcomm Stadium Parking Lot, CA

Aug 07: Portland Expo Center, OR

Aug 08: Auburn White River Ampitheater, WA