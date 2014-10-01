Philip Sayce launches Fade Into You

Guitarist Philip Sayce has released a lyric video for his track Fade Into You.

It’s taken from his seventh studio album Influence, launched in August via Provogue Records.

Sayce says: “This song is definitely one of the heaviest songs, if not the heaviest song on the album. It comes from a very hurt, sad, dark place. It’s about being screwed over in the music business.”

Born in Wales, Sayce moved to Toronto as a child and reveals seeing Eric Clapton live at the city’s Maple Leaf Gardens had a huge influence on him.

He continues: “This groovy version of Crossroads had such an impact on me. It was that musicianship which laid the foundation for me. What Clapton did was very different from what many younger artists do today. It’s about spilling your heart out.”

The guitarist has lined up five UK dates next month to support his latest release.

Nov 20: Aberdeen The Tunnels

Nov 21: Edinburgh The Mash House

Nov 22: Derby The Flowerpot

Nov 24: Sutton Boom Boom Club

Nov 25: Bristol The Tunnels

Influence tracklist