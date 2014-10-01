Philip Sayce launches Fade Into You

Guitarist Philip Sayce has released a lyric video for his track Fade Into You.
It’s taken from his seventh studio album Influence, launched in August via Provogue Records.
Sayce says: “This song is definitely one of the heaviest songs, if not the heaviest song on the album. It comes from a very hurt, sad, dark place. It’s about being screwed over in the music business.”
Born in Wales, Sayce moved to Toronto as a child and reveals seeing Eric Clapton live at the city’s Maple Leaf Gardens had a huge influence on him.
He continues: “This groovy version of Crossroads had such an impact on me. It was that musicianship which laid the foundation for me. What Clapton did was very different from what many younger artists do today. It’s about spilling your heart out.”
The guitarist has lined up five UK dates next month to support his latest release.
Tour dates
Nov 20: Aberdeen The Tunnels
Nov 21: Edinburgh The Mash House
Nov 22: Derby The Flowerpot
Nov 24: Sutton Boom Boom Club
Nov 25: Bristol The Tunnels
Influence tracklist
Tom Devil
Out Of My Mind
Sailin’ Shoes
I’m Going Home
Fade Into You
Blues Ain’t Nothing But A Good Woman On Your Mind
Green Power
Better Days
Easy On The Eyes
Evil Woman
Triumph
Light Em Up
Peace In The Valley