Philip Sayce launches Fade Into You

By Classic Rock  

Guitarists drops lyric video lifted from 7th album Influence

Guitarist Philip Sayce has released a lyric video for his track Fade Into You.

It’s taken from his seventh studio album Influence, launched in August via Provogue Records.

Sayce says: “This song is definitely one of the heaviest songs, if not the heaviest song on the album. It comes from a very hurt, sad, dark place. It’s about being screwed over in the music business.”

Born in Wales, Sayce moved to Toronto as a child and reveals seeing Eric Clapton live at the city’s Maple Leaf Gardens had a huge influence on him.

He continues: “This groovy version of Crossroads had such an impact on me. It was that musicianship which laid the foundation for me. What Clapton did was very different from what many younger artists do today. It’s about spilling your heart out.”

The guitarist has lined up five UK dates next month to support his latest release.

Tour dates

Nov 20: Aberdeen The Tunnels

Nov 21: Edinburgh The Mash House

Nov 22: Derby The Flowerpot

Nov 24: Sutton Boom Boom Club

Nov 25: Bristol The Tunnels

Influence tracklist

  1. Tom Devil

  2. Out Of My Mind

  3. Sailin’ Shoes

  4. I’m Going Home

  5. Fade Into You

  6. Blues Ain’t Nothing But A Good Woman On Your Mind

  7. Green Power

  8. Better Days

  9. Easy On The Eyes

  10. Evil Woman

  11. Triumph

  12. Light Em Up

  13. Peace In The Valley

