Phil Spalding announces a night of The Music Of Mike Oldfield

Phil Spalding, bass player with Mike Oldfield, has announced a night of The Music Of Mike Oldfield with his Phil Spalding Organisation which will take place at the Cutler's Arms in Rotherham on August 10.

Spalding, who played on the Oldfield albums Crises, Islands and Earth Moving, and was a member of Oldfield's live band, will be joined by Jay Stapley on guitar, who has worked with Oldfield, Roger Waters, Scott Walker and more, drummer Herve Koster who has worked with Phil Collins, and singer Belle Erskine

The evening promises music from such Oldfield classics as Tubular Bells, Hergest Ridge, Crises (including Moonlight Shadow), Discovery and more. Capacity is limited to just 300 and tickets are priced at £17.50 in advance, £22 on the door and exclusive pre-gig Meet & Greet package at £30.

Tickets are available here.