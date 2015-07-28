Phil Manzanera, Anna Phoebe in supergroup

Roxy Music’s Phil Manzanera has formed a supergroup to perform at an Italian festival next month.

Along with violinist Anna Phoebe, it also includes Clash bassist Paul Simonon, Afrobeat pioneer Tony Allen, Italian singer Ligabue and Colombian guitarst Andrew Eche.

They’ll play at La Notte della Taranta in Salerno on August 22, alongside local musicians and dancers.

Manzanera – who co-produced David Gilmour’s upcoming solo album Rattle That Lock – says: “I’m delighted that La Notte della Taranta has attracted such wonderful artists.

“I’m hoping that, this year, all of us can ensure that one of Italy’s best-kept secrets reaches a wider international audience.

The 18th annual event, which attracts an audience of over 150,000, focuses on the pizzica style of music, which was created in the region.