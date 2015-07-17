Gilmour streams Rattle That Lock

David GIlmour has released a stream of his track Rattle That Lock, taken from his solo album of the same name.
The follow-up to 2006’s On An Island is released on September 18.
The title track was inspired by a chime that precedes announcements at French train stations. Gilmour says “Every time I heard it, it made me want to start dancing.” He recorded it on his phone, and a sample based on it can be heard in the song.
He’s also released a video in which he and wife Polly Samson, who wrote the lyrics, explain more of the inspiration and creation process.
Rattle That Lock is available for pre-order in standard CD, gatefold vinyl, deluxe CD/DVD and deluxe CD/Blu-ray plus standard and deluxe digital formats.
Tracklist
- 5 A.M.
2. Rattle That Lock
3. Faces Of Stone
4. A Boat Lies Waiting
5. Dancing Right In Front Of Me
6. In Any Tongue
7. Beauty
8. The Girl In The Yellow Dress
9. Today