Phil Anselmo: Down could reunite for 2020 anniversary shows

Phil Anselmo has said that stoner rock supergroup Down could reunite for anniversary shows in 2020.

Speaking to Metal Underground, the former Pantera frontman said that he would “expect” Down to play some shows to mark the 25th anniversary of their debut album, NOLA – and that original guitarist Kirk Windstein should be involved.

“With Down, we’ve got the 25th anniversary coming up of NOLA so I would expect to do some gigs there,” said Anselmo. “But also it needs to be respected that Pepper [Keenan, guitarist] is doing C.O.C., Jimmy‘s [Bower, drums] really been doing a lot of Eyehategod as well, and Kirk is doing Crowbar.

“And that’s one thing: if we do anything for the 25th anniversary of the NOLA album, I want Kirk in the band. I don’t wanna interrupt anybody’s life. If we do something, it’ll be a couple of shows here and there, maybe a special thing.”

Windstein quit the band in 2013, before the release of the band’s Down IV – Part IV EP. Down themselves last played live in 2016.

Anselmo also indicated that his other band, Superjoint Ritual, were over. “I don’t really feel like doing Superjoint anymore,” he said.