Peter Hammill and Isildurs Bane stream new single In Disequilibrium Pt. 1

The collaboration between Van der Graaf Generator frontman Peter Hammill and Swedish collective Isildurs Bane have streamed their brand new song, a single edit of In Disequilibrium which you can listen to below.

In Disequilibrium will be released on September 24 through Atraxia Records. The album consists of two contrasting suites, In Disequilibrium Parts 1 - 3 and Gently (Step By Step) Parts 1 - 4, that flow with surging melodic themes, sinuous guitar, graceful woodwind, sumptuous orchestral detailing, organic textures, and bracing rhythmic counterpoints.

“These were the first lyrics I came to write while the world was in the grip of the Covid pandemic and this undoubtedly had some influence on the way these turned out," says Hammill.

The follow up to 2019’s acclaimed In Amazonia took 14 months to record and is a triumph of international creative cooperation. With musicians contributing respective parts from Belgium, Denmark, Italy, Sweden, the UK, and from the USA, special guest King Crimson drummer Pat Mastelotto.

“Once Peter said he’d be interested in working with us again, we knew his vocals, melodies, and strong expressiveness would be perfect for the album,:" adds IB's principal composer and keyboardist, Mats Johansson. “I was constantly and pleasantly surprised by Peter's unique way, of finding new ways of weaving melodies into the tracks I had sent him!”

"I had to learn to play parts on piano and guitar along with the tracks in order to work out where and how the fiendish marquetry of the music fitted together," says Hammill. "In a first in terms of my recorded work with IB, one of these guitar parts has survived to the final mix. What a delight it’s been to enter the complex musical world of IB once again.”

Pre-order In Disequilibrium.