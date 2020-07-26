Peter Green: the world of music pays tribute

Musicians the world over have taken to social media to pay tribute to Fleetwood Mac co-founder Peter Green, whose death was announced yesterday at the age of 73.

Mick Fleetwood wrote, "For me, and every past and present member of Fleetwood Mac, losing Peter Green is monumental! Peter was the man who started the band Fleetwood Mac along with myself, John McVie, and Jeremy Spencer.

"No one has ever stepped into the ranks of Fleetwood Mac without a reverence for Peter Green and his talent, and to the fact that music should shine bright and always be delivered with uncompromising passion!!!

"Peter, I will miss you, but rest easy your music lives on. I thank you for asking me to be your drummer all those years ago. We did good, and trail blazed one hell of a musical road for so many to enjoy. God speed to you, my dearest friend."

Fellow Fleetwood Mac member Stevie Nicks said, "I am so sorry to hear about the passing of Peter Green. My biggest regret is that I never got to share the stage with him. I always hoped in my heart of hearts that that would happen.

"When I first listened to all the Fleetwood Mac records, I was very taken with his guitar playing. It was one of the reasons I was excited to join the band. His legacy will live on forever in the history books of Rock n Roll. It was in the beginning, Peter Green’s Fleetwood Mac and I thank you, Peter Green, for that. You changed our lives."

Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett, who performed alongside Fleetwood at the Peter Green tribute show in London in February, shared a picture of himself with Greeny, the Les Paul guitar that originally belonged to Green and later Gary Moore. Hammett reportedly paid two million dollars for the guitar.

Whitesnake frontman David Coverdale said, ""I supported the original Fleetwood Mac at Redcar Jazz Club when I was in a local band... he was a breathtaking singer, guitarist and composer. I know who I will be listening to today. RIP."

Steve Hackett tweeted, "Shocked to hear about Peter Green’s death. He was an extraordinary guitarist and a great influence," while Kiss man Gene Simmons said, "Rest In Peace, Peter Green, Co-founder of the original blues based Fleetwood Mac - Listen!"

Stevie Van Zandt said, "RIP Peter Green. One of the great guitar players of all time. The second of the three legends John Mayall featured in the Bluesbreakers. He somehow managed to follow Eric Clapton at his peak. That’s how good he was. (Mick Taylor would follow him). Started Fleetwood Mac. Big loss."

Billy Idol wrote, "RIP Peter Green. Amazing 60s guitarist B B King said out of all the British blues guitar players of the 60s and early 70s he was the only one who gave him chills! Praise indeed."

"I mourn the passing and celebrate the life of Peter Green," Robin Hitchcock tweeted. "Alumnus of John Mayall, founder of Fleetwood Mac, Green took blues guitar out of the fire and into the opaque depths of the soul. Thank you for your work, Peter - travel on."

Franz Ferdinand frontman Alex Kapranos wrote, "Peter Green was one of my biggest inspirations when I first started playing guitar. I love the way he played and I probably play guitar now because I wanted to be like him."

Thin Lizzy guitarist Damon Johnson said, "Rest in power, Peter Green. Your playing inspired so many of us, none more so than the GOAT, Gary Moore," and Yusef Islam aka Cat Stevens said, "God bless the ineffable Peter Green, one of the unsung heroes of musical integrity, innovation and spirit. When I heard he left Fleetwood Mac in 1970 to get a real life and donate his wealth to charity, he became something of a model for me."

Singer Judie Tzuke had a more personal tale, saying, "Way back in the day i spent a scary evening at the Marquee with a so-called friend that left me alone after spiking my drink. I was very young, confused and frightened. Peter Green helped me and put me in a taxi home. He was a gentleman and a music hero to me."

