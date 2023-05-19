Watch videos from Peter Gabriel's first full solo show in a decade - plus setlist

Peter Gabriel has kicked off his eagerly anticipated i/o world tour with a show at the 18,000-capacity Tauron Arena Kraków, Poland. Playing his first full solo engagement since the final date of 2014's Back To Front tour, the former Genesis man played a 23-song set dominated by songs from his upcoming i/o album.

Gabriel played all five singles released from the album so far – i/o, Panopticom, The Court, Playing For Time and Four Kinds Of Horses – and gave world premieres to five more, reportedly titled Olive Tree, Home, Road To Joy, And Still (dedicated to Gabriel's mother) and Live And Let Live. Elsewhere there were a scattering of old favourites, including Sledgehammer, Red Rain, Don't Give Up, Big Time and Solsbury Hill.

Gabriel finished by encoring with two more favourites, In Your Eyes - originally a 1986 duet with Youssou N'Dour – and the apartheid-era protest anthem Biko. The next show on the tour will be on Saturday evening at the Arena di Verona in Verona, Italy.

Full setlist, fan-shot videos and full dates below.

Peter Gabriel: Kraków Tauron Arena setlist

Set 1

Washing of the Water

Growing Up

Panopticom

Four Kinds Of Horses

i/o

Digging In The Dirt

Playing For Time

Olive Tree

Home

Sledgehammer

Darkness

Love Can Heal

Set 2

Road To Joy

Don't Give Up

The Court

Red Rain

And Still

What Lies Ahead

Big Time

Live and Let Live

Solsbury Hill

Encores

In Your Eyes

Biko

Peter Gabriel i/o Tour 2023

May 20: Verona Arena, Italy

May 21: Milan Mediolanum Arena, Italy

May 23: Paris AccorHotels Arena, France

May 24: Lille Stade Pierre-Mauroy, France

May 26: Berlin Waldbuehne, Germany

May 28: Munich Koenigsplatz, Germany

May 30: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

May 31: Stockholm Avicii Arena, Sweden

Jun 02: Bergen Koengen, Norway

Jun 05: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands

Jun 06: Antwerp Sportpaleis, Belgium

Jun 08: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland

Jun 10: Cologne Lanxess Arena, Germany

Jun 12: Hamburg Barclays Arena, Germany

Jun 13: Frankfurt Festhalle, Germany

Jun 15: Bordeaux Arkea Arena, France

Jun 17: Birmingham Utilita Arena, UK

Jun 19: London The O2, UK

Jun 22: Glasgow OVO Hydro, UK

Jun 23: Manchester AO Arena, UK

Jun 25: Dublin 3Arena, Ireland

Sep 08: Quebec City Videotron Centre, QC

Sep 09: Ottawa Canadian Tire Centre, ON

Sep 11: Toronto Scotiabank Arena, ON

Sep 13: Montreal Bell Centre, QC

Sep 14: Boston TD Garden, MA

Sep 16: Philadelphia Wells Fargo Center, PA

Sep 18: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

Sep 20: Washington Capital One Arena, DC

Sep 22: Buffalo KeyBank Center, NY

Sep 23: Pittsburgh PPG Paints Arena, PA

Sep 25: Columbus Nationwide Arena, OH

Sep 27: Cleveland Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, OH

Sep 29: Detroit Caesars Arena , MI

Sep 30: Chicago United Center, IL

Oct 02: Milwaukee Fiserv Forum, WI

Oct 03: St. Paul Excel Energy Center, MN

Oct 07: Vancouver Rogers Arena, BC

Oct 08: Seattle Climate Pledge Arena, WA

Oct 11: San Francisco Chase Center, CA

Oct 13: Los Angeles Kia Forum, CA

Oct 14: Palm Springs Acrisure Arena, CA

Oct 16: Denver Ball Arena, CO

Oct 18: Austin Moody Center, TX

Oct 19: Dallas American Airlines Center, TX

Oct 21: Houston Toyota Center, TX

Tickets are on sale now (opens in new tab).