Watch videos from Peter Gabriel's first full solo show in a decade - plus setlist

By Fraser Lewry
( Prog )
published

Peter Gabriel kicked off his i/o tour in Kraków, Poland last night, performing a set loaded with new material

Peter Gabriel onstage in Krakow
Peter Gabriel onstage in Kraków (Image credit: Albert Fresel)

Peter Gabriel has kicked off his eagerly anticipated i/o world tour with a show at the 18,000-capacity Tauron Arena Kraków, Poland. Playing his first full solo engagement since the final date of 2014's Back To Front tour, the former Genesis man played a 23-song set dominated by songs from his upcoming i/o album.    

Gabriel played all five singles released from the album so far – i/oPanopticomThe Court, Playing For Time and Four Kinds Of Horses – and gave world premieres to five more, reportedly titled Olive Tree, Home, Road To Joy, And Still (dedicated to Gabriel's mother) and Live And Let Live. Elsewhere there were a scattering of old favourites, including Sledgehammer, Red Rain, Don't Give Up, Big Time and Solsbury Hill.    

Gabriel finished by encoring with two more favourites, In Your Eyes - originally a 1986 duet with Youssou N'Dour – and the apartheid-era protest anthem Biko. The next show on the tour will be on Saturday evening at the Arena di Verona in Verona, Italy.

Full setlist, fan-shot videos and full dates below.  

Peter Gabriel: Kraków Tauron Arena setlist

Set 1
Washing of the Water
Growing Up
Panopticom
Four Kinds Of Horses
i/o
Digging In The Dirt
Playing For Time
Olive Tree
Home
Sledgehammer
Darkness
Love Can Heal

Set 2
Road To Joy
Don't Give Up
The Court
Red Rain
And Still
What Lies Ahead
Big Time
Live and Let Live
Solsbury Hill

Encores
In Your Eyes
Biko

Peter Gabriel i/o Tour 2023

May 20: Verona Arena, Italy
May 21: Milan Mediolanum Arena, Italy
May 23: Paris AccorHotels Arena, France
May 24: Lille Stade Pierre-Mauroy, France
May 26: Berlin Waldbuehne, Germany
May 28: Munich Koenigsplatz, Germany
May 30: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark
May 31: Stockholm Avicii Arena, Sweden
Jun 02: Bergen Koengen, Norway
Jun 05: Amsterdam  Ziggo Dome, Netherlands
Jun 06: Antwerp Sportpaleis, Belgium
Jun 08: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland
Jun 10: Cologne Lanxess Arena, Germany
Jun 12: Hamburg Barclays Arena, Germany
Jun 13: Frankfurt Festhalle, Germany
Jun 15: Bordeaux Arkea Arena, France
Jun 17: Birmingham Utilita Arena, UK
Jun 19: London The O2, UK
Jun 22: Glasgow OVO Hydro, UK
Jun 23: Manchester AO Arena, UK
Jun 25: Dublin 3Arena, Ireland

Sep 08: Quebec City Videotron Centre, QC             
Sep 09: Ottawa Canadian Tire Centre, ON                     
Sep 11: Toronto Scotiabank Arena, ON                  
Sep 13: Montreal Bell Centre, QC                  
Sep 14: Boston TD Garden, MA
Sep 16: Philadelphia Wells Fargo Center, PA     
Sep 18: New York Madison Square Garden, NY
Sep 20: Washington Capital One Arena, DC                 
Sep 22: Buffalo KeyBank Center, NY             
Sep 23: Pittsburgh PPG Paints Arena, PA
Sep 25: Columbus Nationwide Arena, OH
Sep 27: Cleveland Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, OH                       
Sep 29: Detroit Caesars Arena , MI                
Sep 30: Chicago United Center, IL
Oct 02: Milwaukee Fiserv Forum, WI
Oct 03: St. Paul Excel Energy Center, MN                      
Oct 07: Vancouver Rogers Arena, BC
Oct 08: Seattle Climate Pledge Arena, WA              
Oct 11: San Francisco Chase Center, CA
Oct 13: Los Angeles Kia Forum, CA     
Oct 14: Palm Springs Acrisure Arena, CA
Oct 16: Denver Ball Arena, CO                 
Oct 18: Austin Moody Center, TX                      
Oct 19: Dallas American Airlines Center, TX                       
Oct 21: Houston Toyota Center, TX       

Fraser Lewry
Fraser Lewry

