Listen to Peter Gabriel's brooding new single Four Kinds Of Horses

There's a full moon today, Friday May 5, and with it comes a brand new Peter Gabriel single, the brooding Four Kinds Of Horses, which you can listen to below.

Gabriel is releasing a new song with the dawn of every full moon, in the run up to the release of his latest solo album, i/o, which he is expected to release later this year.

"Four Kinds of Horses actually began on Richard Russell’s project Everything Is Recorded," explains Gabriel of the new single. "He’s a friend (and founder of XL Records) and he asked me to pop into his studio. I came up with some chords, melodies and words on top of a groove he was working on. We tried a few things that didn't altogether work and so it lay dormant for quite a while. Then I started playing around with it again and changed the mood and the groove and something else began to emerge with a better chorus."

The new single also sees Gabriel working again with Brian Eno, who first worked with Gabriel on 1992's Us and also features on the first single released, Panopticom.

“As soon as I heard one I thought they would make a great three dimensional wall paper of sound and asked Brian to create eleven more, which sounded like electric worms to me." adds Gabriel.

As with the previous full moon releases, Four Kinds of Horses will come with differing mix approaches from Mark ‘Spike’ Stent (Bright-Side Mix), released on May 5. Tchad Blake (Dark-Side Mix) and Hans-Martin Buff’s Atmos mix (In-Side Mix) will be released later in the month.

Gabriel has this far streamed new songs i/o, Panopticom, The Court and Playing For Time.

Gabriel will tour both Europe and North America later this year. Full dates below.

Peter Gabriel i/o Tour 2023

May 18: Krakow Tauron Arena, Poland

May 20: Verona Arena, Italy

May 21: Milan Mediolanum Arena, Italy

May 23: Paris AccorHotels Arena, France

May 24: Lille Stade Pierre-Mauroy, France

May 26: Berlin Waldbuehne, Germany

May 28: Munich Koenigsplatz, Germany

May 30: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

May 31: Stockholm Avicii Arena, Sweden

Jun 02: Bergen Koengen, Norway

Jun 05: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands

Jun 06: Antwerp Sportpaleis, Belgium

Jun 08: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland

Jun 10: Cologne Lanxess Arena, Germany

Jun 12: Hamburg Barclays Arena, Germany

Jun 13: Frankfurt Festhalle, Germany

Jun 15: Bordeaux Arkea Arena, France

Jun 17: Birmingham Utilita Arena, UK

Jun 19: London The O2, UK

Jun 22: Glasgow OVO Hydro, UK

Jun 23: Manchester AO Arena, UK

Jun 25: Dublin 3Arena, Ireland

Sep 08: Quebec City Videotron Centre, QC

Sep 09: Ottawa Canadian Tire Centre, ON

Sep 11: Toronto Scotiabank Arena, ON

Sep 13: Montreal Bell Centre, QC

Sep 14: Boston TD Garden, MA

Sep 16: Philadelphia Wells Fargo Center, PA

Sep 18: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

Sep 20: Washington Capital One Arena, DC

Sep 22: Buffalo KeyBank Center, NY

Sep 23: Pittsburgh PPG Paints Arena, PA

Sep 25: Columbus Nationwide Arena, OH

Sep 27: Cleveland Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, OH

Sep 29: Detroit Caesars Arena , MI

Sep 30: Chicago United Center, IL

Oct 02: Milwaukee Fiserv Forum, WI

Oct 03: St. Paul Excel Energy Center, MN

Oct 07: Vancouver Rogers Arena, BC

Oct 08: Seattle Climate Pledge Arena, WA

Oct 11: San Francisco Chase Center, CA

Oct 13: Los Angeles Kia Forum, CA

Oct 14: Palm Springs Acrisure Arena, CA

Oct 16: Denver Ball Arena, CO

Oct 18: Austin Moody Center, TX

Oct 19: Dallas American Airlines Center, TX

Oct 21: Houston Toyota Center, TX

Tickets are on sale now (opens in new tab).