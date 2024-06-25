Peter Frampton has announced a North American tour to celebrate his upcoming induction into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame. The former Humble Pie man will play nine shows in September ahead of the ceremony in October, kicking off on September 8 at the Performing Arts Center in North Charleston, SC, and climaxing at the MGM Northfield Park in Northfield, OH, on September 23.

“It’s been an incredible year for me and my band so far," says Frampton. "First the nomination, then you guys voted like crazy and got me into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Come September, we’ll be back out for nine more shows on The Positively Thankful Tour! Can’t wait to see you then!"

Tickets will go on sale at 10am local venue time on Friday, June 28 from Frampton's website. Full dates below.

Earlier this month, Frampton received another honour when he was presented with the annual Les Paul Spirit Award at a private event held at the Gibson Garage in Nashville, TN. The honour is bestowed upon those who, according to guitar manufacturer Gibson, "exemplify the spirit of the late, great Les Paul through innovation, engineering, technology and/or music."

“I cannot think of anyone more fitting to be honoured with this year’s Les Paul Spirit Award than Peter Frampton," said Michael Braunstein, Executive Director of The Les Paul Foundation. "Not only is he an extraordinary talent who has given us an amazing array of extraordinary music, but he is an innovator who understands music, technologies, and the spirit of Les Paul.

"If Les were still alive today, I have absolutely no doubt that he and Peter would be experimenting together at Les’ house. I am personally thrilled to be able to present Peter with this award because I know he exemplifies everything Les was about and wanted to accomplish."

Peter Frampton: Positively Thankful US tour 2024

Sep 08: North Charleston Performing Arts Center, SC

Sep 10: Washington Warner Theatre, D.C.

Sep 12: New York Beacon Theatre, NY

Sep 13: Albany Palace Theatre, NY

Sep 15: Westport Levitt Pavilion For The Performing Arts, CT

Sep 17: Richmond Virginia Credit Union LIVE!, VA

Sep 19: Philadelphia Metropolitan Opera House, PA

Sep 21: Niagara Falls Seneca Niagara Casino & Hotel, NY

Sep 23: Northfield MGM Northfield Park, OH