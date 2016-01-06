Cetera makes Chicago reunion offer

Peter Cetera has offered to perform a track with his former Chicago bandmates at their Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame induction in April.

Robert Lamm announced last month that the former vocalist and bassist had agreed to play at the ceremony – but later apologised, saying that the invitation had been “emphatically declined.”

Now Cetera has revealed the contents of an email that reads: “As a finale, we can walk onstage together one last time as a group, I’ll strap on the bass, and we can do 25 Or 6 To 4 in the key of E. I believe it would make for one fantastic Hall of Fame moment and satisfy those who have always wanted some sort of reunion.

“In the end, this should go a long way towards healing old wounds and showing solidarity on that night. At least I hope so!”

He also suggests that former members Laudir de Oliveira, Donnie Dacus, Kenny Cetera, Chris Pinnick and Bill Champlin should take part in the performance. Danny Seraphine is already confirmed to be appearing, meaning the only absentee would be the late Terry Kath.

Chicago will be inducted on April 8 alongside Deep Purple, Cheap Trick, Steve Miller and NWA.

