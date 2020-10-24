Periphery stream new live single Marigold

US prog metal quintet Periphery have streamed their brand new single, a live version of Marigold from their 2016 album Periphery III: Select Difficulty. The new live version is taken from the band's very first live album, the 10-song Periphery: Live in London which they will release digitally on November 13.

“For years Periphery has wanted to do a live record," the band say. "We’d always talk about it, what show would we capture? When would we do it? What would we want it to sound like? On Nov. 15, 2019 we figured out the answers to those questions by capturing our entire show in London and we couldn’t be more excited to show it to everyone,” explains guitar player Jake Bowen. “London has consistently been one of our favourite places to play and this show was certainly one we’ll never forget, so we present to you our first live album... Periphery: Live in London!”

You can check out Marigold, the new artwork and tracklisting below.

Pre-order Periphery: Live In London.

(Image credit: Periphery)

Periphery: Live In London

1. Reptile

2. Chvrch Bvrner

3. Remain Indoors

4. Follow Your Ghost

5. Scarlet

6. Marigold

7. It's Only Smiles

8. Psychosphere

9. Blood Eagle

10. Lune