Periphery return for Euro tour

Periphery have confirmed a European tour at the end of the year in support of twin albums Juggernaut: Alpha and Juggernaut: Omega.

The four-week run kicks off with six UK shows in November, with Veil Of Maya supporting.

Periphery guitarist Misha Mansoor says: “We’re beyond excited to announce that we’re finally coming back for a proper European headlining tour. Our schedule and opportunities have just worked out to where we haven’t done one in years, and this is well overdue.

“We’re bringing our good buddies in Veil Of Maya, so it’s going to be a special one.”

In January drummer Matt Halpern explained the reason for splitting Juggernaut, saying: “It’s very detailed and dense in terms of character development, peaks and valleys, climaxes and resolutions.”

But he added: “Although the albums are split in two physically, the story is only complete when the albums are digested consecutively. This allows the listener to recognise and hear the lyrical and musical overlapping themes, foreshadowing, and connected ideas.”

Tickets are on sale now.

Nov 13: Bristol Mable Factory, UK

Nov 14: Manchester Academy 2, UK

Nov 15: Glasgow Garage, UK

Nov 16: Birmingham Library, UK

Nov 17: Norwich Waterfront, UK

Nov 19: London Koko, UK

Nov 20: Hasselt Muziek-O-Droom, Belgium

Nov 21: Cologne Essigfabrik, Germany

Nov 22: Eindhoven Epic Fest, Netherlands

Nov 23: Hamburg Markethalle, Germany

Nov 25: Gothenburg Sticky Fingers, Sweden

Nov 26: Oslo John Dee, Norway

Nov 27: Stockholm Debaser Strand, Sweden

Nov 29: Helsinki Tavastia, Finland

Dec 01: Copenhagen Lille Vega, Denmark

Dec 02: Berlin C-Club, Germany

Dec 03: Warsaw Proxima, Poland

Dec 04: Krakow Fabryka, Poland

Dec 05: Prague Rock Cafe, Czech Republic

Dec 06: Vienna Szene, Austria

Dec 08: Munich Backstage Halle, Germany

Dec 09: Wiesbaden Schlachthof, Germany

Dec 10: Karlsruhe Substage, Germany

Dec 11: Aarau Kiff, Switzerland

Dec 12: Romagnano Sesia R’n’R Arena, Italy

Dec 14: Lyon CCO, France

Dec 15: Barcelona Razzmatazz 2, Spain

Dec 16: Madrid Caracol, Spain

Dec 17: Bordeaux Rock School Barbey, France

Dec 18: Paris Divan du Monde, France