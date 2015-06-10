Periphery return for Euro tour

Periphery have confirmed a European tour at the end of the year in support of twin albums Juggernaut: Alpha and Juggernaut: Omega.
The four-week run kicks off with six UK shows in November, with Veil Of Maya supporting.
Periphery guitarist Misha Mansoor says: “We’re beyond excited to announce that we’re finally coming back for a proper European headlining tour. Our schedule and opportunities have just worked out to where we haven’t done one in years, and this is well overdue.
“We’re bringing our good buddies in Veil Of Maya, so it’s going to be a special one.”
In January drummer Matt Halpern explained the reason for splitting Juggernaut, saying: “It’s very detailed and dense in terms of character development, peaks and valleys, climaxes and resolutions.”
But he added: “Although the albums are split in two physically, the story is only complete when the albums are digested consecutively. This allows the listener to recognise and hear the lyrical and musical overlapping themes, foreshadowing, and connected ideas.”
Tickets are on sale now.
Euro dates
Nov 13: Bristol Mable Factory, UK
Nov 14: Manchester Academy 2, UK
Nov 15: Glasgow Garage, UK
Nov 16: Birmingham Library, UK
Nov 17: Norwich Waterfront, UK
Nov 19: London Koko, UK
Nov 20: Hasselt Muziek-O-Droom, Belgium
Nov 21: Cologne Essigfabrik, Germany
Nov 22: Eindhoven Epic Fest, Netherlands
Nov 23: Hamburg Markethalle, Germany
Nov 25: Gothenburg Sticky Fingers, Sweden
Nov 26: Oslo John Dee, Norway
Nov 27: Stockholm Debaser Strand, Sweden
Nov 29: Helsinki Tavastia, Finland
Dec 01: Copenhagen Lille Vega, Denmark
Dec 02: Berlin C-Club, Germany
Dec 03: Warsaw Proxima, Poland
Dec 04: Krakow Fabryka, Poland
Dec 05: Prague Rock Cafe, Czech Republic
Dec 06: Vienna Szene, Austria
Dec 08: Munich Backstage Halle, Germany
Dec 09: Wiesbaden Schlachthof, Germany
Dec 10: Karlsruhe Substage, Germany
Dec 11: Aarau Kiff, Switzerland
Dec 12: Romagnano Sesia R’n’R Arena, Italy
Dec 14: Lyon CCO, France
Dec 15: Barcelona Razzmatazz 2, Spain
Dec 16: Madrid Caracol, Spain
Dec 17: Bordeaux Rock School Barbey, France
Dec 18: Paris Divan du Monde, France