Periphery stream Juggernaut: Alpha

Prog-metal outfit Periphery have released a stream of Juggernaut: Alpha ahead of its launch later this month.

It’s released along with Juggernaut: Omega on January 26 via Century Media Records and will their first full-length studio outing since 2012’s Periphery II: This Time It’s Personal. Hear it below.

The band decided to split the album as they wanted listeners to fully appreciate the complex story and musical themes.

Drummer Matt Halpern said: “Because Juggernaut is very detailed and dense in terms of character development, peaks and valleys, climaxes and resolutions, we’ve divided the story and music in two.

“Although the albums are split in two physically, the story is only complete when the albums are digested consecutively. This allows the listener to recognise and hear the lyrical and musical overlapping themes, foreshadowing, and connected ideas.”

Last week the band issued a trailer for film Juggerdoc, which comes bundled with Juggernaut: Omega. It features behind-the-scenes footage of the recording process.

They’ll take to the road with Devin Townsend for three UK dates in March and will play a headlining show in London in April:

Mar 29: Bristol O2 Academy (with Devin Townsend)

Mar 30: Glasgow O2 ABC (with Devin Townsend)

Mar 31: Manchester Academy (with Devin Townsend)

Apr 01: London O2 Academy Islington (headline show)

Juggernaut: Alpha tracklist

A Black Minute 2. MK Ultra 3. Heavy Heart 4. The Event 5. The Scourge 6. Alpha 7. 22 faces 8. Rainbow Gravity 9. Four Lights 10. Psychosphere

Juggernaut: Omega tracklist