Pentangle The Albums: 1968-1972 box set to get first ever vinyl release

Pentangle are to have their The Albums: 1968-1972 box set released on vinyl for the very first time by Svart Records on April 16.

Originally released back in 2017, The Albums: 1968-1972 contains the band's first six albums from the band's original incarnation, The Pentangle and Sweet Child, both from 1968, Basket Of Light (1969), Cruel Sister (1970), Reflection (1971), all of which were released on the Transatlantic label, and 1972's Solomon's Seal, which was released through Reprise.

Each album has been expanded with a wealth of bonus material featuring 22 recordings which are previously unreleased on vinyl. These are housed in a rigid slipcase box alongside a special gatefold holding a 64-page book awash with rare images and over 20,000 words of sleeve-notes, a lengthy chronology and track-by-track details.

"I am honoured to see our work as Pentangle celebrated with this special vinyl boxset release," says singer Jacqui McShee. "The collection represents a journey through a significant chapter in music history—one in which we sought to experiment and explore each other’s talents and just enjoy making music together.

"Each song and album hold a special place in my heart, not only for the music itself but for the incredible memories and experiences that we shared as a band. I hope this release brings listeners, both old and new, the same joy and connection that we felt while creating this music together.

"To all our fans who have supported our music over the years, thank you. You are keeping the Pentangle legacy alive, and I hope this box set serves as a celebration of all that we accomplished together."

Pre-order The Albums: 1968-1972.

(Image credit: Svart Records)