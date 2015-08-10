Pentagram announce winter Euro tour

Pentagram have announced a November European tour which includes dates in London and Manchester.

They’ll hit the road in support of eighth album Curious Volume, out on August 21 via Peaceville Records.

Frontman Bobby Liebling says: “We’re all itching to perform some of our songs from our new album Curious Volume. We feel they fit well within the other heavy numbers from the bands near 45 year history.

“The set is packed with the classics you know and love and ones that you may not even expect. Bring your earplugs – we’re going to blow off the roof with our curious volume!”

The album is now available to pre-order and the band have several dates planned over the coming weeks in France and the US.

Aug 14: Saint Nolff Site De Kerboulard, France Aug 26: Seattle Neumos, WA Aug 27: Portland Dante’s, OR Aug 28: San Francisco The Chapel, CA Aug 29: Santa Cruz The Catalyst, CA Sep 30: Philadelphia Underground Arts, PA Oct 02: Amityville Revolution Bar & Music Hall, NY Oct 03: Washington Rock & Roll Hotel, DC Oct 06: New York Saint Vitus, NY Oct 11: Cleveland Grog Shop, OH Nov 11: Oslo Vulkan Arena, Norway Nov 14: London O2 Academy Islington, UK Nov 15: Manchester Sound Control, UK Nov 17: Nantes Le Ferrailleur, France Nov 19: Bochum Matrix, Germany

Curious Volume tracklist

01. Lay Down And Die 02. The Tempter Push 03. Dead Bury Dead 04. Earth Flight 05. Walk Alone 06. Curious Volume 07. Misunderstood 08. Close The Casket 09. Sufferin’ 10. Devil’s Playground 11. Because I Made It