Penn Jillette, Tenacious D and Emperor on the Metal Hammer Radio Show

It's supposed to be the hottest weekend of the year this errr... weekend, but before we don our Speedos and try to add some colour to our pale skin, we thought we'd give you a badass show full of the best music around.

Joining us in the studio tonight is Penn Jillette aka Penn from Penn & Teller who talks to us about atheism, Lou Reed and the bright lights of Las Vegas – as well as his punk side-project No God Band.

And we’ll keep the no god vibe going as we spin the best tunes Satan’s best mates Tenacious D’s debut album. Plus a bunch of music with a magical twist from Mastodon, Rush, Aerosmith, Emperor, Helloween, Iron Maiden and Frank Sinatra.

When we’re not ripping your ears off with our favourite tunes, we’re talking about the really important issues that affect us all – like Batman! We’ve just seen the first photo of Ben Affleck in the infamous suit and inevitably we’re now really excited. But this got us thinking… if you could choose any costume to wear to a fancy dress party, what would it be and why?

Tune in to Team Rock Radio online or on DAB tonight at 9pm.