Pendragon bare their Soul

Pendragon have streamed their track Beautiful Soul from upcoming album Men Who Climb Mountains.
It’s to be released on October 6 as a double-disc album including a live show by mainman Nick Barrett. It’s their first recorded work with drummer Craig Blundell, who replaced Nick Higham earlier this year.
Describing the music as “very melodic,” Barrett recently said of the storyline: “Sometimes I get asked to write a detailed description of what all the songs are about. It takes about two hours. This time I thought, ‘Sod it – what it’s all about is in the lyrics! Leave it to people to find their own dimension in it; it’s much more fun.”
The follow-up to 2011’s Passion is available for pre-order now. Pendragon play three shows as part of a European tour:
Nov 06: Glasgow Ferry
Nov 07: St Helens Citadel
Nov 08: London 229 The Venue
Tracklist
Disc 1: Men Who Climb Mountains
Belle Ame
Beautiful Soul
Come Home Jack
In Bardo
Faces Of Light
Faces Of Darkness
For When The Zombies Come
Explorers Of The Infinite
Netherworld
Disc 2: Nick Barrett acoustic house concert – Live at Twig’s
The Voyager
A Man Of Nomadic Traits
This Green And Pleasant Land
Nostradamus
Paintbox
King Of The Castle
Indigo
The Freakshow
Masters Of Illusion
Space Cadet
The Edge Of The World
It’s Only Me