Pattern-Seeking Animals to make live debut at Rosfest

Pattern-Seeking Animals will make their live debut at next years RoSfest. The Spock's Beard spin-off who feature vocalist Ted Leonard and bassist Dave Meros, as well as former Spocks drummer Jimmy Keegan and occasional Spock's songwriter John Boegehold, have been announced for America's premier prog festival after RoSfest announced headliners Big Big Train last week.

"RoSfest has a great history and reputation so we're all excited to be playing there in 2020, especially since it's the first gig we've lined up," John Boegehold tells Prog.

The band have also released a drum-through video of the track No Man's Land featuring Jimmy Keegan, which can be seen in full below. The original can be found on the band's self-titled debut album, which was released through InsideOut Music earlier this year.