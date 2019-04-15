Spock’s Beard spinoff Pattern-Seeking Animals announce debut album

Spock’s Beard spinoff Pattern-Seeking Animals have announced that they’ll release their debut album this summer.

The outfit features current Spock’s Beard members Ted Leonard and Dave Meros, and their former drummer Jimmy Keegan, along with long-time contributing songwriter/producer John Boegehold, who handles synths on the album.

Their self-titled record will launch on July 5 via InsideOut Music.

The project was originally intended as a vehicle for tracks Boegehold had been working on since early 2018, but with enough music to record a full-length album, he enlisted the help of Leonard, Keegan and Meros to complete the record.

Boegehold says: “My goal was to produce music that’s progressive and intricate while keeping things immediate and melodic. Whether a song is four minutes or 10-minutes long, I didn’t want more than a few bars go by without some kind of instrumental or vocal hook.”

He adds: “Pattern-Seeking Animals was a clean slate so I found myself drawing on a few different musical influences and using some contemporary production ideas and sounds that I probably wouldn’t use with Spock’s Beard for various reasons.”

Boegehold reports that the band intend to tour following the album’s release and come out with a new record “at least once a year.”

He adds: “In fact, work on the second album is already well under way.”

Further album details will be revealed in the near future.