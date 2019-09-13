Parkway Drive announce the European Revolution tour

Parkway Drive have announced plans to play across Europe in 2020.

The Australian outfit have lined up a total of 11 arena shows on the Revolution Tour which will take place throughout April.

They’ll start with a performance at Hamburg’s Sporthalle on April 1 and bring the curtain down with a set at the SSE Arena, Wembley, in London on April 18.

Tickets will go on general sale from 9am local time next Friday (September 20).

The news comes after a successful summer for Winston McCall, Jeff Ling, Luke Kilpatrick, Ben Gordon and Jia O’Connor, which saw them headline Bloodstock Open Air and Wacken Open Air.

Parkway Drive released their latest album Reverence in 2018, with frontman McCall saying: “Reverence represents the most honest and personal record we have ever created.

“It has been born through pain, sacrifice, and conviction, with the ultimate goal of expanding not only what Parkway Drive stand for musically, but who we are as people. Thank you for listening.”

Find a full list of their 2020 European tour dates below.

Parkway Drive 2020 European tour

Apr 01: Hamburg Sporthalle, Germany

Apr 02: Leipzig Arena, Germany

Apr 03: Munich Olympiahalle, Germany

Apr 04: Zurich Samsung Hall, Switzerland

Apr 06: Budapest Papp László Sportarena, Hungary

Apr 07: Vienna Stadthalle, Austria

Apr 09: Frankfurt Festhalle, Germany

Apr 11: Dortmund Westfallenhalle, Germany

Apr 15: Paris Zenith, France

Apr 16: Brussels Forest National, Belgium

Arp 18: London SSE Arena Wembley, UK