Bring Me The Horizon feature in Drake mash-up

A video has been released showing rapper Drake performing live on stage – but it’s been overlaid with Bring Me The Horizon track Shadow Moses.

The short clip was created by Ghost Killer Entertainment under the title If Drake Was A Metal Vocalist. Watch it below.

Last year, a mash-up featuring Drake and Danzig surfaced, showing the Misfits man synched with Drake’s The Catch Up.

Meanwhile, Bring Me The Horizon frontman Oli Sykes and keyboardist Jordan Fish announced earlier this week that they would scale Mount Kilimanjaro for charity.

The pair are hoping to raise £100,000 for Southampton’s Paediatric Intensive Care Unit, who looked after Fish’s son Eliot after the baby suffered a brain haemorrhage when he was just four days old.

The drive has is currently sitting at £17,000, with those interested in donating urged to visit their Just Giving page.

Bring Me The Horizon will head out on a UK tour next month with support from Don Broco.

Bring Me The Horizon and Don Broco UK tour 2016

Oct 31: London O2 Arena

Nov 01: Bournemouth BIC

Nov 02: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

Nov 04: Birmingham Barclaycard Arena

Nov 05: London O2 Arena

Nov 06: Sheffield Arena

Nov 08: Manchester Arena

Nov 09: Glasgow SSE Hydro

