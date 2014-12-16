Step inside Parkway Drive's tour bus

Last week Parkway Drive headlined the Roundhouse in London and it was a night of unbelievable scenes from the metalcore titans. But before the action, frontman Winston McCall invited us onto the Parkway Drive tour bus…

Complete with broken PlayStation 4 controllers and an array of foods from around the world (minus a large number of chocolate bars), Parkway showed off their home away from home and where they’re going to live for the rest of the year.

We also took a tour of The Amity Affliction’s bus when they hit up London last month.