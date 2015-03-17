Paramore Hayley plans hair dye line

Paramore’s Hayley Williams says she’s not sure what’s up next for the band – but she has big plans outside of the music world.

The singer is to launch her own hair dye company, and she’s planning her wedding to New Found Glory lead guitarist Chad Gilbert.

In a blog on the Paramore website, Williams says she was listening to their latest, self-titled album in her car when she started thinking about the future.

She says: “At one point during the drive, I must’ve accidentally hit ‘shuffle’ because Whoa came on. It was the sucker punch of nostalgia that I definitely didn’t need any more of today.

“But it didn’t make me sad – it made me so proud and so happy. It reminded me that at one point, I thought I could never do better than that album. Then the guys and I went on to write three other ones that made me more and more proud with each one.

“That’s the feeling that keeps me hopeful and inspired. Even though it’s a little bit sad to have to leave some parts of your life behind you, it’s crucial. You’re needed in the future, where a newer, stronger version of you is waiting.”

She adds: “I have no idea what is next for Paramore but I can’t wait to find out.”

And while Williams has plenty keeping her occupied. She reports: “I’ve had enough free time since Monumentour to work on a couple of other projects, One being an entire business that I’m starting from the ground up – my own hair dye line.

“As soon as I know with 100% certainty that it’s okay to talk about publicly in detail, then you can bet I’ll be screaming it from the top of internet mountain.

“Did I leave anything out? I didn’t talk much about wedding planning did I? I’m pinching myself in between pulling my faded and frizzy orange hair out. It’s amazing.”