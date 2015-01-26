Paradise Lost announce album

West Yorkshire’s Paradise Lost have announced details of the bands 14th studio album, the follow-up to 2012’s Tragic Idol. The Plague Within was recorded with Jaimie Gomez Arellano, who’s previously worked with Ghost BC, Ulver, Cathedral and Angel Witch.

“We wanted to approach the new album differently this time by embracing the band’s VERY early days, “says Nick Holmes. “We have written a very dark, yet melodic album, but this time many songs definitely have a death metal edge, which is something we haven’t done for a long long time in Paradise Lost.”

Last year, keyboardist Adrian Erlandsson hinted that the album might herald a return to the growling vocal delivery of the band’s early releases. A track listing has yet to be revealed.

The band have been lined up to play Blastfest, Norway on February 20 and will take to the stage at the Castle Party and Summer Breeze festivals in Poland and Germany respectively later in the year.