Paradise Lost begin work on album no.14

Paradise Lost are in the studio recording their 14th album.

In September, keyboardist Adrian Erlansson hinted Nick Holmes could return to the growling delivery heard in the band’s early years. Now the frontman says the new material will embrace that period of their career.

He says: “We wanted to approach the new album differently this time by embracing the band’s very early days. We have written a very dark yet melodic album. But this time, many songs definitely have a death metal edge which is something we haven’t done for a long, long time.”

They’re recording the as-yet-untitled album at Orgone Studios in London with producer Jaimie Gomez Arellano. The follow-up to 2012’s Tragic Idol is scheduled to launch in late April 2015 via Century Media Records.

Paradise Lost will play Finland’s Helldone festival on December 29.