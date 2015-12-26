Papa Roach launch Falling Apart video

Papa Roach have released a video for their track Falling Apart.

It’s taken from eighth album F.E.A.R., which was launched in January.

Frontman Jacoby Shaddix says: “Falling Apart is an epic Papa Roach track – the vocals are really straightforward, and then it explodes into that massive chorus. The audiences can’t help but jump up and down when we play it.”

He reported earlier this year that he’d started work on the band’s next record, saying: “We’re working on riffs already. Stuff just gets me off. It lifts me up, it moves me and it inspires me. I think that’s why we’re still here — because we still have that fire.”