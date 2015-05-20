Papa Roach Jacoby on band's tense love

Papa Roach singer Jacoby Shaddix says a healthy mix of love and brotherly battles is the secret to the band’s longevity.

Since replacing drummer Dave Buckner with Tony Palermo in 2007, the band’s lineup has remained solid – and the frontman says they still inspire each other to this day.

But that doesn’t prevent him from occasionally wanting to punch them in the mouth.

Shaddix tells The Blitz: “As much as sometimes I wanna punch them in the face and put them in a headlock – it’s like brothers. Brothers fight, brothers battle, but at the end of the day, we’re brothers.

“It’s a family. It’s a brotherhood. It’s four dudes from a small town. We have a different drummer. It’s the one member change we had, and that was very tough on the band, but I think it was necessary. But the core of us, the songwriting crew, it’s just been the same dudes, and we love each other.”

Papa Roach released their eighth album F.E.A.R (Face Everything And Rise) in January. And Shaddix says he’s already writing the follow-up.

He adds: “It’s like when I sit down in the back lounge – and we’re working on riffs for the new record already – stuff just gets me off. I’m excited. It lifts me up, it moves me and it inspires me. I think that’s why we’re still here — because we still have that fire.”