Pantera's Walk given reggae treatment

A reggae cover of Pantera’s Walk has been shared online.

It was produced by Andy Rehfeldt, who released a ska version of Ozzy Osbourne’s song Over The Mountain earlier this year.

Rehfelt says: “If Dimebag Darrell can see this from the other side, I hope he get’s a good laugh from it.

“When I found the vocal track, reggae was the first thing I thought of, so I did it. A loungey swing version would also be great.”

Scour, the supergroup project of former Pantera frontman Phil Anselmo, recently launched a stream of Dispatched from their upcoming self-titled EP, due out next month. It was recently revealed that late Pantera guitarist Dimebag will feature on Hellyeah’s upcoming album Undeniable.

Dimebag was shot dead on stage in 2004 while performing with Damageplan, featuring his brother Vinnie Paul Abbott – who formed Hellyeah two years later.

