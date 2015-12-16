Pantera complete album set unboxed

An unboxing video showing off the vinyl version of Pantera’s box set has been released.
The clip shows the five coloured albums and one 7-inch single that come with The Complete Studio Albums 1990-2000, which was released this week. The vinyl package contains Cowboys From Hell, Vulgar Display Of Power, Far Beyond Driven, The Great Southern Trendkill and Reinventing The Steel, as well as a 7-inch featuring non album tracks Piss and Avoid The Light.
Released via Rhino Records, the set is also available in a 5CD package. It is available via Amazon.
Pantera The Complete Studio Albums 1990-2000 tracklist
Disc 1 Cowboys From Hell
- Cowboys From Hell
- Primal Concrete Sledge
- Psycho Holiday
- Heresy
- Cemetery Gates
- Domination
- Shattered
- Clash With Reality
- Medicine Man
- Message In Blood
- The Sleep
- The Art Of Shredding
Disc 2 Vulgar Display of Power
- Mouth For War
- A New Level
- Walk
- Fucking Hostile
- This Love
- Rise
- No Good (Attack The Radical)
- Live In A Hole
- Regular People (Conceit)
- By Demons Be Driven
- Hollow
Disc 3 Far Beyond Driven
- Strength Beyond Strength
- Becoming
- 5 Minutes Alone
- I’m Broken
- Good Friends And A Bottle Of Pills
- Hard Lines Sunken Cheeks
- Slaughtered
- 25 Years
- Shedding Skin
- Use My Third Arm
- Throes Of Rejection
- Planet Caravan
Disc 4 The Great Southern Trendkill
- The Great Southern Trendkill
- War Nerve
- Drag The Waters
- 10’s
- 13 Steps To Nowhere
- Suicide Note Pt. I
- Suicide Note Pt. II
- Living Through Me (Hell’s Wrath)
- Floods
- The Underground In America
- (Reprise) Sandblasted Skin
Disc 5 Reinventing The Steel
- Hellbound
- Goddamn Electric
- Yesterday Don’t Mean Shit
- You’ve Got To Belong To It
- Revolution Is My Name
- Death Rattle
- We’ll Grind That Ax For A Long Time
- Uplift
- It Makes Them Disappear
- I’ll Cast A Shadow
Disc 6 7-inch
- Piss
- Avoid The Light