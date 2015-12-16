Pantera complete album set unboxed

An unboxing video showing off the vinyl version of Pantera’s box set has been released.

The clip shows the five coloured albums and one 7-inch single that come with The Complete Studio Albums 1990-2000, which was released this week. The vinyl package contains Cowboys From Hell, Vulgar Display Of Power, Far Beyond Driven, The Great Southern Trendkill and Reinventing The Steel, as well as a 7-inch featuring non album tracks Piss and Avoid The Light.

Released via Rhino Records, the set is also available in a 5CD package. It is available via Amazon.

Pantera The Complete Studio Albums 1990-2000 tracklist

Disc 1 Cowboys From Hell

Cowboys From Hell Primal Concrete Sledge Psycho Holiday Heresy Cemetery Gates Domination Shattered Clash With Reality Medicine Man Message In Blood The Sleep The Art Of Shredding

Disc 2 Vulgar Display of Power

Mouth For War A New Level Walk Fucking Hostile This Love Rise No Good (Attack The Radical) Live In A Hole Regular People (Conceit) By Demons Be Driven Hollow

Disc 3 Far Beyond Driven

Strength Beyond Strength Becoming 5 Minutes Alone I’m Broken Good Friends And A Bottle Of Pills Hard Lines Sunken Cheeks Slaughtered 25 Years Shedding Skin Use My Third Arm Throes Of Rejection Planet Caravan

Disc 4 The Great Southern Trendkill

The Great Southern Trendkill War Nerve Drag The Waters 10’s 13 Steps To Nowhere Suicide Note Pt. I Suicide Note Pt. II Living Through Me (Hell’s Wrath) Floods The Underground In America (Reprise) Sandblasted Skin

Disc 5 Reinventing The Steel

Hellbound Goddamn Electric Yesterday Don’t Mean Shit You’ve Got To Belong To It Revolution Is My Name Death Rattle We’ll Grind That Ax For A Long Time Uplift It Makes Them Disappear I’ll Cast A Shadow

Disc 6 7-inch