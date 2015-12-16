Trending

Pantera complete album set unboxed

By News  

View clip of vinyl version of The Complete Studio Albums 1990-2000 being displayed

An unboxing video showing off the vinyl version of Pantera’s box set has been released.

The clip shows the five coloured albums and one 7-inch single that come with The Complete Studio Albums 1990-2000, which was released this week. The vinyl package contains Cowboys From Hell, Vulgar Display Of Power, Far Beyond Driven, The Great Southern Trendkill and Reinventing The Steel, as well as a 7-inch featuring non album tracks Piss and Avoid The Light.

Released via Rhino Records, the set is also available in a 5CD package. It is available via Amazon.

Pantera The Complete Studio Albums 1990-2000 tracklist

Disc 1 Cowboys From Hell

  1. Cowboys From Hell
  2. Primal Concrete Sledge
  3. Psycho Holiday
  4. Heresy
  5. Cemetery Gates
  6. Domination
  7. Shattered
  8. Clash With Reality
  9. Medicine Man
  10. Message In Blood
  11. The Sleep
  12. The Art Of Shredding

Disc 2 Vulgar Display of Power

  1. Mouth For War
  2. A New Level
  3. Walk
  4. Fucking Hostile
  5. This Love
  6. Rise
  7. No Good (Attack The Radical)
  8. Live In A Hole
  9. Regular People (Conceit)
  10. By Demons Be Driven
  11. Hollow

Disc 3 Far Beyond Driven

  1. Strength Beyond Strength
  2. Becoming
  3. 5 Minutes Alone
  4. I’m Broken
  5. Good Friends And A Bottle Of Pills
  6. Hard Lines Sunken Cheeks
  7. Slaughtered
  8. 25 Years
  9. Shedding Skin
  10. Use My Third Arm
  11. Throes Of Rejection
  12. Planet Caravan

Disc 4 The Great Southern Trendkill

  1. The Great Southern Trendkill
  2. War Nerve
  3. Drag The Waters
  4. 10’s
  5. 13 Steps To Nowhere
  6. Suicide Note Pt. I
  7. Suicide Note Pt. II
  8. Living Through Me (Hell’s Wrath)
  9. Floods
  10. The Underground In America
  11. (Reprise) Sandblasted Skin

Disc 5 Reinventing The Steel

  1. Hellbound
  2. Goddamn Electric
  3. Yesterday Don’t Mean Shit
  4. You’ve Got To Belong To It
  5. Revolution Is My Name
  6. Death Rattle
  7. We’ll Grind That Ax For A Long Time
  8. Uplift
  9. It Makes Them Disappear
  10. I’ll Cast A Shadow

Disc 6 7-inch

  1. Piss
  2. Avoid The Light