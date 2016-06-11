Dave Mustaine presents Triple H with Spirit Of Lemmy Award at Download

Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine presented wrestling icon Triple H with the first ever Spirit Of Lemmy Award on the Main Stage at Download today.

Minutes after Megadeth’s performance, Mustaine invited Triple H on to the stage to present him with the award – which forms part of the Metal Hammer Golden Gods.

This year’s ceremony takes place at the Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith on Monday night (June 13).

Triple H says: “Having Dave give me this award is a dream come true. Standing on the Lemmy Stage, named after one of my great friends and being given the Spirit Of Lemmy Award is amazing.

“I can feel Lemmy here right now, sitting up on that black cloud over there – drinking a Jack and Coke, probably. The true Spirit Of Lemmy is this fucking crowd right here.

“This is the Spirit Of Lemmy, the Spirit Of Lemmy will never die, because of all of you.”

Mustaine, who last year won Metal Hammer’s Golden God Award, introduced Triple H to the crowd, bringing huge cheers when he mentioned Lemmy’s name.

Earlier, Megadeth were joined onstage by Nikki Sixx for a rendition of Sex Pistols classic Anarchy In The UK.

