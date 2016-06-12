AC/DC to launch Thunderstruck tequila

AC/DC will launch their own brand of tequila later this summer.

Bevnet.com report that Perryscope Productions and Epic Rights – the licensing and merchandising companies representing the band – have teamed up with Mexican company Fabrica de Tequilas Finos to create Thunderstruck tequila.

It’s the latest addition to AC/DC’s foray into the drinks industry, after having previously released Rock Or Bust beer along with Hells Bells and Back In Black wine.

The tequila is expected to be released mid-2016 and will be available in Silver, Reposado and Anejo varieties.

AC/DC will continue their run of shows tonight (June 12) with Axl Rose on vocal duties in Denmark. He was brought in for the band’s live dates after Brian Johnson was forced to stop performing as a result of hearing issues.

Jun 12: Aarhus Ceres Park, Denmark

Aug 27: Greensboro Coliseum, NC

Aug 30: Ft Lauderdale BB&T Center, FL

Sep 01: Atlanta Phillips Arena, GA

Sep 04: Columbus Nationwide Arena, OH

Sep 06: Cleveland Quicken Loans Arena, OH

Sep 09: Detroit The Palace, MI

Sep 11: Buffalo First Niagara Center, NY

Sep 14: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

Sep 17: Washington Verizon Center, DC

Sep 20: Philadelphia Wells Fargo Center, PA

Brian Johnson ‘moved and amazed’ by hearing technology