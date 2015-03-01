Pantera camp disgusted by Dimebag grave vandal

Pantera’s camp say they’re “disgusted” after the grave of ‘Dimebag’ Darrell Abbott was vandalised.

Tumblr user Crustyplague, who was later identified as Reece Eber from up-and-coming band Nuclear Hellfrost, posted an image of Dimebag’s grave in Texas and boasted about defacing it, saying they spat on it, stole a pair of cowboy boots and wrote the word “fag” on a piece of paper and left it on the grave.

The Pantera camp responded quickly after hearing the news, issuing a statement on Facebook.

It reads: “We are absolutely disgusted by this! We ask that all of you please show Dime and his grave the respect he deserves. This conduct will not be tolerated and the authorities have been notified.”

Nuclear Hellfrost moved to distance themselves from the incident, claiming it was a former member who had carried out the act.

But after thousands of angry comments were left on social media, Eber was forced to come forward and issue a statement apologising for his actions, saying he acted “ignorantly and completely out of line” and insisted his bandmates were not involved.

He says: “There is no reason for doing what I did – and when I say ‘I’ I mean me alone. My friends were not present. I left a piece of paper with an insult to a man many people idolise and for a cheap laugh. I didn’t think about the consequences.

“I cannot express how sorry I am to Vinnie Paul and the Abbott family for the distress I caused, and the other members of Pantera and other acts Darrell was a part of.

“I owe everyone an apology for my actions because they were uncalled for, were horrible and despicable. I went way too far.”

Dimebag was shot dead on December 8 2004, in Columbus, Ohio, during a show with Damageplan, a band he formed with brother and drummer Vinnie Paul after Pantera split the previous year.

Just months before the 10th anniversary of the incident, Paul revealed that he’s finally found peace over the murder of his brother as he works to carry on his legacy.