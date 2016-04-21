Panic Room launch Pledge campaign

Panic Room have launched a PledgeMusic campaign to help produce a live DVD.

The band plan on recording their show at London’s Islington Assembly Hall on June 18 for a future release. But to fully document the event, Anne-Marie Helder and co and looking to raise £25,000.

The band say: “We’ve released five albums now and been touring for eight years. But there’s still one thing we haven’t done – filmed a live DVD. So that’s exactly what we’re going to do this summer.

“We’re a bunch of perfectionists, and we never want to give you anything but our best. But now in 2016, everything has fallen into place perfectly and the band are on fire right now.

“We’ve booked the Islington Assembly Hall in London – a Grade II Listed building with gorgeous Art Deco features, which we know will make an incredible backdrop for the Panic Room live DVD.

“It’s the perfect summer night gig – and we need all of you guys there to fill the hall and make it the most epic gig ever.”

Panic Room are offering backers a range of incentives, including signed DVD packages, a deluxe edition of the concert film, t-shirts, disposable Panic Cams, photo booklets and behind-the-scenes updates. Find out more on their Pledge Music page.

Aside from the London show, Panic Room have several other live dates planed over the coming months.

May 21: Bilston Panic Room Weekend

May 22: Bilston Panic Room Weekend

Jun 11: Poole Mr Kyps

Jun 12: Cambridge Junction 2

Jun 18: London Islington Assembly Hall

Jun 23: Bristol The Fleece

Jun 24: Worcester Marr’s Bar

Jun 25: St Helens The Citadel