Panic Room 'humbled' by crowdfund reaction

Welsh outfit Panic Room have exceeded their £8000 Kickstarter target set up to help them record an acoustic album.

And they say they’re “humbled” by the response to their first-ever crowdfunding drive and have thanked fans for their support.

The band say: “We couldn’t have reached this target without all of your incredible pledges – we are high-fiving each and every one of you right now. We were Kickstarter virgins so we had no way of knowing exactly how successful or positive this project would be. But you have well and truly ‘broken us in.’

“Your support since we announced this acoustic album has been truly amazing, and we couldn’t be more proud, excited and humbled to have fans like you.”

The record will feature reworked material from all four of their albums: 2008’s Visionary Position, 2010’s Satellite, 2012’s Skin and last year’s Incarnate.

They’ll begin recording in March but have already started rehearsals – including time with Steve Rothery Band guitarist Dave Foster. He stepped into the fold last month and is onboard for the rest of the group’s 2015 commitments.

They band add: “These were our first-ever sessions with the amazing Dave Foster – and they have been fantastic. We’re too excited to put into words how the songs are sounding, but we really can’t wait for you to hear what we’re up to.”

The campaign still has 24 days to go and Panic Room are offering those who pledge a range of incentives including signed CDs, a behind-the-scenes documentary, posters, t-shirts and a 40-page photobook. Find out more.

They’ll take to the road in May for the nine-date Wildfire tour across the UK where they’ll showcase a mixture of electric and acoustic tracks from their back catalogue:

May 02: London The Borderline

May 03: Milton Keynes The Stables

May 04: Nottingham Bodega

May 06: Bristol The Fleece

May 07: York Fibbers

May 09: St Helens The Citadel

May 10: Swansea The Scene

May 15: Manchester Sound Control

May 17: Bilson Robin 2