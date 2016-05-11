Panic! At The Disco issue promo for Don't Threaten Me With A Good Time

A still from the Panic! At The Disco video

Panic! At The Disco have released a video for their track Don’t Threaten Me With A Good Time.

It’s taken from the group’s latest album Death Of A Bachelor, released early this year via Fueled By Ramen.

The promo sees frontman Brendan Urie dealing with the advances of an alien masquerading as a woman.

Panic! At The Disco say: “You are about to enter another dimension, filled with some pretty sick dance moves, and tentacles.”

The band have a string of tour dates coming up.

May 12: Las Vegas Boulevard Pool At The Cosmop, NV

May 14: Irvine Meadows Amphitheatre, CA

May 28: Leeds Slam Dunk North, UK

May 29: Birmingham Slam Dunk Midlands, UK

May 30: Hatfield Slam Dunk South, UK

Jun 10: Woodlands Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX

Jun 11: Corpus Christi Concrete Street Amphitheater, TX

Jun 12: New Orleans Bold Sphere Music, LA

Jun 14: Miami Bayfront Park Amphitheater, FL

Jun 15: Tampa Midflorida Credit Union Amphitheater, FL

Jun 16: Atlanta Lakewood Amphitheatre, GA

Jun 19: Charleston Volvo Cars Stadium, SC

Jun 20: Charlotte PNC Music Pavilion, NC

Jun 21: Raleigh Walnut Creek Amphitheatre, NC

Jun 22: Virginia Beach Veterans United Amphitheatre, VA

Jun 24: Bristow Jiffy Lube Live, VA

Jun 25: Canandaigua Constellation Brands, NY

Jun 26: Scranton Pavilion At Montage Mountain, PA

Jun 28: Gilford Bank Of New Hampshire Pavilion, NH

Jun 30: Wantagh Nikon At Jones Beach Theater, NY

Jul 01: Mansfield Xfinity Center, MA

Jul 02: Holmdel PNC Bank Art sCenter, NJ

Jul 03: Pittsburgh Stage AE, PA

Jul 05: Camden BB&T Pavilion, NJ

Jul 06: Toronto Molson Canadian Amphitheatre, ON

Jul 08: Clarkston DTE Energy Music Theatre, MI

Jul 09: Milwaukee Marcus Amphitheater, WI

Jul 10: Tinley Park Hollywood Casino Amphitheater, IL

Jul 12: Noblesville Klipsch Music Center, TN

Jul 13: Nashville Ascend Amphitheater, TN

Jul 15: Dallas Gexa Energy Pavilion, TX

Jul 16: Oklahoma City Zoo Amphitheatre, OK

Jul 17: Rogers Walmart AMP, AR

Jul 19: Maryland Heights Hollywood Casino Amphitheater, MO

Jul 20: Kansas City Starlight Theatre, MO

Jul 22: Brandon Badlands Motor Speedway, SD

Jul 23: Council Bluffs Stir Concert Cove, IA

Jul 24: Greenwood Village Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre,CO

Jul 26: West Valley City USANA Amphitheatre, CO

Jul 28: Burnaby Deer Lake Park, BC

Jul 29: Redmond Marymoor Park, WA

Jul 30: Gresham Edgefield Troutdale, OR

Jul 31: Mountain View Shoreline Amphitheatre, CA

Aug 02: Phoenix Ak-Chin Pavilion, AZ

Aug 03: Chula Vista Sleep Train Amphitheatre, CA

Aug 05: Santa Barbara Bowl, CA

Aug 06: Irvine Meadows Amphitheatre, CA

Nov 17: Manchester Apollo, UK

Nov 18: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena, UK

Nov 19: London Alexandra Palace, UK

