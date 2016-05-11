Panic! At The Disco issue promo for Don't Threaten Me With A Good Time

Panic! At The Disco have released a video for their track Don’t Threaten Me With A Good Time.
It’s taken from the group’s latest album Death Of A Bachelor, released early this year via Fueled By Ramen.
The promo sees frontman Brendan Urie dealing with the advances of an alien masquerading as a woman.
Panic! At The Disco say: “You are about to enter another dimension, filled with some pretty sick dance moves, and tentacles.”
The band have a string of tour dates coming up.
Panic! At The Disco tour dates 2016
May 12: Las Vegas Boulevard Pool At The Cosmop, NV
May 14: Irvine Meadows Amphitheatre, CA
May 28: Leeds Slam Dunk North, UK
May 29: Birmingham Slam Dunk Midlands, UK
May 30: Hatfield Slam Dunk South, UK
Jun 10: Woodlands Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX
Jun 11: Corpus Christi Concrete Street Amphitheater, TX
Jun 12: New Orleans Bold Sphere Music, LA
Jun 14: Miami Bayfront Park Amphitheater, FL
Jun 15: Tampa Midflorida Credit Union Amphitheater, FL
Jun 16: Atlanta Lakewood Amphitheatre, GA
Jun 19: Charleston Volvo Cars Stadium, SC
Jun 20: Charlotte PNC Music Pavilion, NC
Jun 21: Raleigh Walnut Creek Amphitheatre, NC
Jun 22: Virginia Beach Veterans United Amphitheatre, VA
Jun 24: Bristow Jiffy Lube Live, VA
Jun 25: Canandaigua Constellation Brands, NY
Jun 26: Scranton Pavilion At Montage Mountain, PA
Jun 28: Gilford Bank Of New Hampshire Pavilion, NH
Jun 30: Wantagh Nikon At Jones Beach Theater, NY
Jul 01: Mansfield Xfinity Center, MA
Jul 02: Holmdel PNC Bank Art sCenter, NJ
Jul 03: Pittsburgh Stage AE, PA
Jul 05: Camden BB&T Pavilion, NJ
Jul 06: Toronto Molson Canadian Amphitheatre, ON
Jul 08: Clarkston DTE Energy Music Theatre, MI
Jul 09: Milwaukee Marcus Amphitheater, WI
Jul 10: Tinley Park Hollywood Casino Amphitheater, IL
Jul 12: Noblesville Klipsch Music Center, TN
Jul 13: Nashville Ascend Amphitheater, TN
Jul 15: Dallas Gexa Energy Pavilion, TX
Jul 16: Oklahoma City Zoo Amphitheatre, OK
Jul 17: Rogers Walmart AMP, AR
Jul 19: Maryland Heights Hollywood Casino Amphitheater, MO
Jul 20: Kansas City Starlight Theatre, MO
Jul 22: Brandon Badlands Motor Speedway, SD
Jul 23: Council Bluffs Stir Concert Cove, IA
Jul 24: Greenwood Village Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre,CO
Jul 26: West Valley City USANA Amphitheatre, CO
Jul 28: Burnaby Deer Lake Park, BC
Jul 29: Redmond Marymoor Park, WA
Jul 30: Gresham Edgefield Troutdale, OR
Jul 31: Mountain View Shoreline Amphitheatre, CA
Aug 02: Phoenix Ak-Chin Pavilion, AZ
Aug 03: Chula Vista Sleep Train Amphitheatre, CA
Aug 05: Santa Barbara Bowl, CA
Aug 06: Irvine Meadows Amphitheatre, CA
Nov 17: Manchester Apollo, UK
Nov 18: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena, UK
Nov 19: London Alexandra Palace, UK