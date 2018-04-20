Pallbearer announce UK and European summer tour

Pallbearer have announced a summer tour of the UK and Europe.

The US doom outfit will kick off the run of 21 dates on July 13 at Hamburg’s Molotov Club and wrap up with a set at Germany’s Summer Breeze Festival on August 16.

Pallbearer were previously confirmed on the bill for this year’s Bloodstock festival in the UK.

The band say: “We're excited to once again be heading over to Europe and the UK – and we might even be playing a handful songs from our catalogue that have never been performed outside of the US before!”

Pallbearer have also just released a brand new track titled Dropout via the Adult Swim Singles Program. It’ll be available to download from April 27. Listen to it below.

Pallbearer 2018 UK and European tour dates

Jul 13: Hamburg Molotow Club, Germany

Jul 14: Dour Festival, Belgium

Jul 15: Nijmegen Valkhof Festival, Netherlands

Jul 16: London Islington Assembly Hall, UK

Jul 17: Glasgow Stereo, UK

Jul 18: Leeds Brudenell Social Club, UK

Jul 19: Bristol The Fleece, UK

Jul 21: Crispendorf Chaos Descends Festival, Germany

Jul 23: Milan Circolo Magnolia, Italy

Jul 24: Tolmin Metaldays Festival, Slovenia

Aug 03: Copenhagen Vega, Denmark

Aug 04: Deelen Krach Am Bach Festival, Germany

Aug 05: Cottbus Zum Faulen, Germany

Aug 07: Primosten SuperUho Festival, Croatia

Aug 08: Budapest A38, Hungary

Aug 09: Josefov Brutal Assault Festival, Czech Republic

Aug 10: Bad Kotzting Void Fest, Germany

Aug 12: Bloodstock Festival, UK

Aug 14: Schlachthof Wiesbaden, Germany

Aug 15: Winterthur Gaswerk, Switzerland

Aug 16: Dinkelsbuhl Summer Breeze festival, Germany