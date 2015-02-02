Pallas, 3rdDegree among first names for Summers End

Pallas, 3rdDegree, Introitus, The Gift and The Fierce And The Dead are the first bands to be named for this year’s Summers End festival.

And bosses have confirmed the three-day event will take place on October 2-4 at the Drill Hall in Chepstow.

The bill marks a return to live duties for Pallas, who took time off the road to work on latest album Wearewhoweare. And it’s 3rdDegree’s first-ever festival appearance outside their native North America.

The Drill Hall is another new home for Summers End, which experienced location difficulties last year and appealed for supporters to buy Leap Of Faith tickets this year before the event was even confirmed to take place. The successful scheme led to confirmation last month that the eleventh edition would go ahead in 2015.

Organiser Stephen Lambe says: “The venue is well-located, a short distance from the town centre and close to the banks of the River Wye. In feel it’s similar to pour old home of Lydney Town Hall – guaranteeing that unique Summers End atmosphere.”

Weekend, Hero and Sponsor tickets are all on sale now via the festival website.