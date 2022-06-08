Pale Waves go full pop punk with angsty new single Reasons To Live

Pale Waves have returned with a new single, Reasons To Live. The track will feature on their forthcoming new album Unwanted, which is scheduled to arrive on August 12 via Dirty Hit.

The new record was produced by Zakk Cervini, who has previously worked with Simple Plan, Limp Bizkit, Blink-182, Machine Gun Kelly, Yungblud and Bring Me the Horizon, among others.

Reasons To Live follows on from the band's previously-released single Lies, and features a chugging, mid-noughties era pop punk riff, an explosive chorus and angst-fuelled lyrics.

"Reasons To Live is about a time when I felt truly drained and incapable of happiness,” says frontwoman Heather Baron-Gracie, “then I found someone who showed me a reason to live.”

Of the new album's title, Unwanted, she says, “It was really the only thing this album could be called. It’s bold and unapologetic, and that’s what the Pale Waves community is about.

"We don’t need to fit a perfect mould, we don’t need to apologise for being ourselves, and we won’t change for anyone. That acceptance is what connects us.”



Listen to Reasons To Live below:

Unwanted tracklist:

1. Lies

2. Unwanted

3. The Hard Way

4. Jealousy

5. Alone

6. Clean

7. Without You

8. Only Problem

9. You’re So Vain

10. Reasons To Live

11. Numb

12. Act My Age

13. So Sick (Of Missing You)

(Image credit: Press)

Later this year, the band will setting off on a UK tour, starting from their hometown of Manchester on November 25, before continuing on to Liverpool, Glasgow, Dundee and London.



The trek will see also see the indie rockers perform at a number of festivals including Neighbourhood Weekender, Community Festival, Y-Not, Kendal Calling, Boardmasters and Reading & Leeds.

Tickets are available now.

Nov 25: Manchester Albert Hall

Nov 26: Liverpool O2 Academy

Nov 27: Glasgow Barrowland Ballroom

Nov 28: Dundee Fat Sam’s

Nov 30: London Brixton O2 Academy