Ozzy thanks fans for their support after hand surgery

Ozzy has thanked fans for their support after he had to undergo surgery on his hand earlier this month.

The vocalist had to move four planned 2018 US shows to next year after he was hospitalised in Los Angeles due to an infection on his right hand.

The Prince Of Darkness later went into gross detail about his injury, reporting that his thumb blew up to 10 times its normal size, adding: “I haven’t been able to do anything.

“I’m right-handed. You can’t wipe your own ass. And I didn’t have many fucking volunteers who would do it for me!”

But he’s now checked in to say he’s recovered and reports that he can’t wait to play his special Ozzfest show in LA in December.

Ozzy says: “I just wanted to take this opportunity to thank you all for your concern. My thumb is fully recovered now and I’m looking forward to seeing you all on New Year’s Eve at The Forum at Ozzfest.

“It’s gonna be great. Be there! Come along! I can’t wait to see you – I need to rock and roll for you!”

And with Halloween fast approaching, Ozzy also posted a picture of him tucking into a ‘human leg’ saying: “Halloween dinner?”

Ozzy will return to the UK and Ireland early next year and has also been confirmed for Download Australia, which will take place in March – and Download Japan, which is scheduled to run on March 21.

Checking in Ozzy Osbourne A photo posted by @ozzyosbourne on Oct 25, 2018 at 8:00am PDT