Ozzy recovers in hospital after undergoing surgery

Ozzy Osbourne reports he’s “feeling better” after he was admitted to hospital over the weekend.

The Prince Of Darkness had to have surgery on his hand due to an infection, resulting in the postponement of his planned show at Mountain View’s Shoreline Amphitheatre on Saturday evening.

But he’s checked in from his hospital bed at Cedars-Sinai in Los Angeles to say he’s on the mend – and posted a picture of himself recovering with an ice cream.

Ozzy says: “Feeling better after surgery. Ice cream helps.”

The show will now take place on October 16, with a statement on the former Black Sabbath vocalist’s website reporting that his No More Tours 2 is expected to continue tomorrow night in Chula Vista.

The statement reads: “Ozzy Osbourne’s Saturday, October 6 show at Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California is being postponed due to illness.

“The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame inductee and Grammy-winning singer and songwriter is being treated for an infection, which required surgery on his hand.

“Osbourne will spend a couple of days at Cedars-Sinai in Los Angeles where he’ll remain under doctor’s care as they monitor the infection.”

Tickets for the postponed show will be valid for the new date.

Ozzy will return to the UK and Ireland early next year and has also been confirmed for Download Australia, which will take place in March.